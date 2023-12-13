Author Cheryl Stinson Rodo’s New Book, "Blind Trust - Winner: Sinner," Introduces Carmen, an Undocumented Immigrant Who is Hired by a Beloved Local Veterinarian

Recent release “Blind Trust - Winner: Sinner” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cheryl Stinson Rodo follows a new immigrant searching for work in her field who discovers a Jekyll and Hyde veterinary doctor who shows her the dirty underbelly of a trade not often questioned or examined.