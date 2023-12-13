Author Cheryl Stinson Rodo’s New Book, "Blind Trust - Winner: Sinner," Introduces Carmen, an Undocumented Immigrant Who is Hired by a Beloved Local Veterinarian
Recent release “Blind Trust - Winner: Sinner” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cheryl Stinson Rodo follows a new immigrant searching for work in her field who discovers a Jekyll and Hyde veterinary doctor who shows her the dirty underbelly of a trade not often questioned or examined.
Watauga, TX, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl Stinson Rodo, who was born in Saskatchewan, Canada, has completed her new book, “Blind Trust - Winner: Sinner”: a suspenseful novel about Carmen, an immigrant who is hired by a beloved local veterinarian, Eugene Hess, at his small-town animal clinic.
When she discovers pets alive that were supposedly euthanized, she suspects that Dr. Hess may not be as trustworthy as his patients have been led to believe. Further investigation turns up more evidence of the doctor’s foul play.
Carmen is tormented as to whether she should report it or turn a blind eye. Police involvement might result in a deportation order and the loss of her much-needed job. Day by day, in her quest to save the animals, Carmen begins to acquire the courage that might also save herself.
Author Cheryl Stinson Rodo holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto, majoring in crime and deviance. She also has an MBA from California Coast University and has been active in Christian humanitarian work for several years. She is an accomplished artist, an avid animal lover, and an ordained minister with Universal Life Church. Cheryl currently splits her time between the sun in Texas and the snow in Canada with her husband and two very spoiled cats.
Rodo writes, “The cold metal from the handcuffs was pinching his wrist bones as Eugene shifted around in the back of the police cruiser, struggling to get into a position to see out the back window which was speckled with raindrops. The cool, damp night air gave him a chill. He could see his beloved vet building through the blur as they pulled away. He thought of all the years he had spent at the University of Guelph, perfecting his craft, all now shrinking away like the clinic in the rearview mirror.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cheryl Stinson Rodo’s mysterious tale invites readers to follow along as Carmen navigates this difficult situation.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Blind Trust - Winner: Sinner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
When she discovers pets alive that were supposedly euthanized, she suspects that Dr. Hess may not be as trustworthy as his patients have been led to believe. Further investigation turns up more evidence of the doctor’s foul play.
Carmen is tormented as to whether she should report it or turn a blind eye. Police involvement might result in a deportation order and the loss of her much-needed job. Day by day, in her quest to save the animals, Carmen begins to acquire the courage that might also save herself.
Author Cheryl Stinson Rodo holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto, majoring in crime and deviance. She also has an MBA from California Coast University and has been active in Christian humanitarian work for several years. She is an accomplished artist, an avid animal lover, and an ordained minister with Universal Life Church. Cheryl currently splits her time between the sun in Texas and the snow in Canada with her husband and two very spoiled cats.
Rodo writes, “The cold metal from the handcuffs was pinching his wrist bones as Eugene shifted around in the back of the police cruiser, struggling to get into a position to see out the back window which was speckled with raindrops. The cool, damp night air gave him a chill. He could see his beloved vet building through the blur as they pulled away. He thought of all the years he had spent at the University of Guelph, perfecting his craft, all now shrinking away like the clinic in the rearview mirror.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cheryl Stinson Rodo’s mysterious tale invites readers to follow along as Carmen navigates this difficult situation.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Blind Trust - Winner: Sinner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories