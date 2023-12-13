Author Garret D. Onderdonk III’s New Book, "Lance’s Follies," Shares a Baby Boomer’s Coming-of-Age Story Set During the Sexual Revolution
Recent release “Lance’s Follies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Garret D. Onderdonk III shares the remarkable story of a unique baby boomer coming of age during the sexual revolution, eventually being a leading player in the movement.
Leander, TX, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Garret D. Onderdonk III has completed his new book, “Lance’s Follies”: an unpredictable work that follows the story of Lance, a unique baby boomer who grew up believing stubbornness was a good quality.
Lance is on the verge of continuing a self-destructive lifestyle. He had already died. Now he looks at his future and decides to end his Vegas playboy lifestyle. Listening to the voices in his head, he quits his firefighter career, marries a Mensa candidate, and moves away from Vegas. How does this affect his life as he grows up at the right place and at the right time during the sexual revolution? Does this make or ruin his life?
Author Garret D. Onderdonk III’s family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the middle of his senior year in high school. Before that year ended, he died. A resuscitated Garret graduated with a diploma in the mail and a new attitude. He enlisted and became a qualified submarine sailor. He saw a large part of the world. After discharge, he went on to bartending. Next a professional firefighter. A couple of friends gave him a wrecker, so Garret opened a wrecking yard. He then parlayed into numerous businesses employing 183 people. He moved on as an entrepreneur opening and selling numerous businesses. Garret married the most perfect woman in the world. Wanting to raise a family and live in a normal town, they sold the business and moved to Austin, Texas. Garret retired from the state of Texas as a project manager.
Onderdonk writes, “On the way home from a political rally, Lance dropped by a local beer bar he frequented often. They sold beer to drink at the bar and whiskey, but the whiskey was to go, not drink there. Lance was returning from a political meeting for a candidate he supported for city council. On this rare occasion, Lance was dressed up in a suit and tie. He heard the bar door open. She was an American girl. Walking by, the five-foot-two blond had dark blue eyes the color of bluebonnets, piercing yet soulless; large California breasts and spandex-covered ass; double man-made eyelashes top and bottom; six-inch-high heels; and plenty of makeup. She still had that fresh, young vigorous look. She was carrying a purse large enough to fit the Titanic inside. Hair pulled tightly into a ponytail, no roots showing. Freshly manicured nails, no jewelry on hands or feet. Her two ears were perfectly symmetrical; each had a shiny diamond (cubic zirconium?) post the size of a 1956 Buick headlight. As she walked by, he saw her smile. A wild garden of fragrance ever so slight titillated his olfactory senses; she smelled like spring. Between those fire-engine red puffy lips, she showed perfect teeth. She was attractive and hot; her T-shirt was bright red with an emblazoned Wonder Woman.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Garret D. Onderdonk III’s mesmerizing book offers an exciting ride with enough twists and turns to make a sober person dizzy.
