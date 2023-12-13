Author Terice Richards’s New Book, “Believe You Me: There Really Is a Very Thin Veil Separating This Life from Eternity,” Shares True Stories of Religion and Spirituality

Recent release “Believe You Me: There Really Is a Very Thin Veil Separating This Life from Eternity” from Page Publishing author Terice Richards shares true stories intended as consolation, reflecting the promise of joy that awaits in the afterlife and the nearness of loved ones who have preceded others there.