Author Dar-C Geary’s New Book, "Imp Tales: Living Dry Bones Dead on Their Feet," is Based on the Author’s Nightmares and Inspired by Ezekiel 37
Recent release “Imp Tales: Living Dry Bones Dead on Their Feet” from Page Publishing author Dar-C Geary is a faith-driven work that shares the author’s divine story of overcoming struggles to grow closer with God.
Elyria, OH, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dar-C Geary, who has wanted to be a writer since he was eight years old, has completed his new book, “Imp Tales: Living Dry Bones Dead on Their Feet”: a compelling work that shares the author’s struggles and triumphs over the course of his life, as faith guided his way.
Geary shares, “I wanted to be a writer since I was eight years old. But I had no idea what kind of writer I wanted to be. And everybody including my own disabilities was discouraging me. Then in January of 1986, I made a commitment to end my life. The nightmares of my life had entered my dreams. But a Higher Power had other ideas. Now, I’m writing like a fiend (song lyrics, poems, short stories, and I’m even trying a novel). Thirty years later, I’m still writing (without direction). But I have completed poetic collective works consisting of twenty-four volumes, a novel, and this short story series.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dar-C Geary’s faith-affirming work highlights the message that God guides his people to their true purposes in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Imp Tales: Living Dry Bones Dead on Their Feet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
