Richard Jeffery Wagner’s New Book, "Brent and Edward Go to Mars," is a Lively Science Fiction Story About a Young Man Who Ventures Into Space and Finds Excitement
Recent release “Brent and Edward Go to Mars” from Page Publishing author Richard Jeffery Wagner is an interesting and engaging science fiction novel that follows the story of a precocious young man and what adventures await in space.
Honolulu, HI, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Jeffery Wagner, a husband, Hawaii resident, and PhD graduate of the University of Southern California, has completed his new book, “Brent and Edward Go to Mars”: an entertaining and unique science fiction tale about Brent Edward and their experiences in space.
Wagner writes, “This is hard science fiction. Nothing described here is supernatural or violates known physics. There are no time machines, no faster-than-light spaceships, and no paranormal phenomena, but only real engineering and social possibilities for the future.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Jeffery Wagner’s bold tale is about a young man named Edward touring the final frontier. This novel is the sequel to Wagner’s first book “The Zombie Philosopher.” This second book follows the main character, Edward, along with his robotic valet, Brent, as they traverse space. They take a rocket to a hotel in low earth orbit, fly from there to the moon, then take the SS Brizo space liner from the Lunar Gateway to New Troy at Earth-Sun L4, Mars, and back to Earth again.
The novel follows Edward, Brent, and their new friend Cindy as they meet a whole cast of intriguing characters while they navigate space and their relationships with each other. The three friends bond as they walk on the moon, tour a space shipyard, do space wine tasting, try zero-gee flying and swimming, travel to an observatory on Olympus Mons, and tour Martian museums. All readers are sure to enjoy the space travel excitement of this fearless science fiction piece.
