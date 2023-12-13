Author Jordan Batt’s New Book, "Sparks of the Mountain," Follows a Young She-Wolf Who Must Accept Her Role in the Upcoming Battle to Save Her Home and Loved Ones
Recent release “Sparks of the Mountain” from Page Publishing author Jordan Batt is a captivating story of a young woman named Isabel, who finds her quiet existence upended when her small village is attacked by dark witches. When a figure from her past comes to help her in the ensuing battle, Isabel will be forced to either use her powers to fight back or continue to hide her true self.
Sheboygan, WI, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Batt, who currently resides with her two cats and a dog, and enjoys spending her time crocheting and playing cards, has completed her new book, “Sparks of the Mountain”: a gripping supernatural romance thriller that centers around the only young woman powerful enough to defend her village from the impending destruction of dark magic but is reluctant to tap into her long dormant wolf abilities that she would rather keep hidden away.
Batt shares, “Isabel liked the way her life was, not looking for a change. Though life seems to have something else in mind as dark magic starts flying throughout the air. As the storm of battle rattles on, it takes a unique plan to get the village out of the witches' line of sight. All the while trying to keep the secrets of her little cabin. Suddenly responsible for more than she would have ever thought, her quiet life seems to be rocked more than the shaking ground. Damien has come to offer aid once he heard about the attack of dark witches. Only to find himself surrounded by children and tripping over his feet, waiting to get the attention of one little she-wolf that had more secrets under her skin than anyone knew. Trying to win the battle for the mountains and win over Isabel seems to be a harder task than he would have thought.
“Fighting magic with magic seems to be the only option. Though Isabel has to find the courage to show her own powers and admit who she was, she couldn't hide behind the walls she built around herself. As the dark magic tries to destroy everything in its path, the wolves find themselves outnumbered as lightning bolts rain down around them. The only way out seems to be the sprits of the warriors that had once faced these powers from beyond. Though are the spirits going to answer the call? Or is the pack on its own? With spells flying throughout the air, the only hope is the anger of the spirits and the strength of the trees to hold out with assaults.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jordan Batt’s engaging tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Isabel prepares to accept her fate and ready herself for the oncoming fight, all the while navigating her relationship with Damien and whether or not she can truly listen to her heart. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Batt weaves a spellbinding novel that readers won’t be able to put down, leaving them longing for more with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sparks of the Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
