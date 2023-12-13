Author Jordan Batt’s New Book, "Sparks of the Mountain," Follows a Young She-Wolf Who Must Accept Her Role in the Upcoming Battle to Save Her Home and Loved Ones

Recent release “Sparks of the Mountain” from Page Publishing author Jordan Batt is a captivating story of a young woman named Isabel, who finds her quiet existence upended when her small village is attacked by dark witches. When a figure from her past comes to help her in the ensuing battle, Isabel will be forced to either use her powers to fight back or continue to hide her true self.