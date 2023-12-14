Blazeclan is Now Great Place to Work Certified
Pune, Maharashtra, India, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Blazeclan Technologies, a global-leading cloud and digital transformation company, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from November 2023 to November 2024. Blazeclan takes immense pride in achieving the Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth consecutive year, a testament to their unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
"Thrilled to share the news that, once again, we've achieved Great Place to Work certification from the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institute (India) – marking our fourth consecutive recognition. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our dedicated clan members who consistently nurture a culture of transparency, collaboration, and excellence. Our collective efforts enable our rapid growth and consistent, quality project delivery," expressed Varoon Rajani, Founder & CEO of Blazeclan.
In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and being role models for all leaders.
Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Blazeclan
Blazeclan is a strategic digital transformation partner that enables organizations to accelerate, innovate, and multiply (A.I.M) business growth and fast-track digital transformation journey on the cloud. Our A.I.M differentiates us in empowering organizations to achieve their business objectives seamlessly, effectively, and efficiently, thereby driving value and growth.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
"Thrilled to share the news that, once again, we've achieved Great Place to Work certification from the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institute (India) – marking our fourth consecutive recognition. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our dedicated clan members who consistently nurture a culture of transparency, collaboration, and excellence. Our collective efforts enable our rapid growth and consistent, quality project delivery," expressed Varoon Rajani, Founder & CEO of Blazeclan.
In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and being role models for all leaders.
Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Blazeclan
Blazeclan is a strategic digital transformation partner that enables organizations to accelerate, innovate, and multiply (A.I.M) business growth and fast-track digital transformation journey on the cloud. Our A.I.M differentiates us in empowering organizations to achieve their business objectives seamlessly, effectively, and efficiently, thereby driving value and growth.
Contact
Blazeclan Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Sneha Sharma
+919850377100
www.blazeclan.com
Sneha Sharma
+919850377100
www.blazeclan.com
Categories