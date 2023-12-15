S. Salim Shihab II’s New Book, "Memoirs of the Phenomenal Primex," Follows a Retired Superhero as He Recounts His Origins from a Cowardly Outsider to a Multiverse Savior
Lexington, NC, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S. Salim Shihab II, a New York City native, lifelong Knicks fan, and descendant of jazz great Sahib Shihab with a love of all things science-fiction, has completed his most recent book, “Memoirs of the Phenomenal Primex: Book 1: That Time I was Sun Wukong”: a compelling story of a young man who becomes recruited to partake in an interstellar competition that results in him gaining incredible powers, and becoming an unstoppable superhero and savior.
“The basic plot is a retired superhero from another dimension, telling his story to the younger generation,” shares Shihab II. “He chronicles his journey from cowardly but super smart and sarcastic outsider to multiuniversal savior after he is recruited by an organization to participate in a cosmic reality television game show with dire consequences for the losers. His agents craft a story for him based on the ancient earth stories ‘Journey to the West’ and the ‘Ramayana’ since he looks like a monkey (a major character in both books). He acquires seventy-two powers and a cast of characters loosely based on the supporting characters in those books. As he transitions from a self-doubting student to a confident mentor, he learns that encouragement is really the best superpower.”
Published by Fulton Books, S. Salim Shihab II’s book is a thrilling science-fiction novel that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, as they follow along on Primex’s journey to become the hero that the multiverse needs. Thrilling and full of suspense, Shihab II weaves a stunning new entry into the superhero pantheon that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion, leaving them ready for more of Primex’s incredible adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Memoirs of the Phenomenal Primex: Book 1: That Time I was Sun Wukong” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The basic plot is a retired superhero from another dimension, telling his story to the younger generation,” shares Shihab II. “He chronicles his journey from cowardly but super smart and sarcastic outsider to multiuniversal savior after he is recruited by an organization to participate in a cosmic reality television game show with dire consequences for the losers. His agents craft a story for him based on the ancient earth stories ‘Journey to the West’ and the ‘Ramayana’ since he looks like a monkey (a major character in both books). He acquires seventy-two powers and a cast of characters loosely based on the supporting characters in those books. As he transitions from a self-doubting student to a confident mentor, he learns that encouragement is really the best superpower.”
Published by Fulton Books, S. Salim Shihab II’s book is a thrilling science-fiction novel that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, as they follow along on Primex’s journey to become the hero that the multiverse needs. Thrilling and full of suspense, Shihab II weaves a stunning new entry into the superhero pantheon that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion, leaving them ready for more of Primex’s incredible adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Memoirs of the Phenomenal Primex: Book 1: That Time I was Sun Wukong” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories