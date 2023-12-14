BK Humble’s New Book, "Bee Nice," an Adorable Story About the Power of Kindness That Follows a Bee as He Starts His First Day of School But Struggles to Make Any Friends
New York, NY, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author BK Humble has completed their most recent book, “Bee Nice”: a charming story about the importance of treating others with respect and kindness, no matter how different they might appear to be.
Centered around the adventures of a bee, “Bee Nice” follows Buzz Bee, who is nervous to begin his first day of school because he knows he’ll be the only bee in the classroom. Sure enough, his classmates all make fun of him, and Buzz becomes quickly discouraged. But after his teacher sticks up for him and reminds his class how important bees are for other bugs, Buzz’s class quickly learns the errors of their ways and stops judging him for his appearance, learning to appreciate him for all that he can do.
Published by Fulton Books, BK Humble’s book is a heartfelt and valuable lesson designed to help young readers recognize the importance of being nice to others no matter what and treating them as equals. With colorful artwork to help bring BK Humble’s tale to life, “Bee Nice” is sure to delight readers of all ages and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bee Nice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
