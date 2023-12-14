Author Angelo Valletta’s New Book "7Rs of Leadership and Life" is a Month-Long Guided Study to Help Readers Gain the Fundamental Basics of What Makes a Successful Leader
Recent release “7Rs of Leadership and Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angelo Valletta is a comprehensive overview of the attributes the author has developed and utilized to become a more successful and impactful leader to various teams over the course of his career. Valletta also explores how these rules can also be applied more broadly in one’s everyday life, far beyond the scope of work.
Red Hill, PA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angelo Valletta, the current President and CEO of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern PA, an early-stage technology investment firm, has completed his new book, “7Rs of Leadership and Life”: a month-long daily guide that highlights the specific key components that have led the author to success in various leadership roles, helping him to lead his teams across his career to incredible achievements by serving them however possible.
“An organization is more than a producer of goods or services; it is part of the fabric of the communities in which it serves,” writes Valletta. “Over my nearly four decades in leadership roles in the financial, nonprofit, and public sectors, I have learned a lot about inspiring and motivating every organization’s greatest asset, its people. People, in this case, includes everyone involved with the organization: its staff, of course, as well as it’s customers and the other stakeholders with whom it interacts in various ways.
“People have always been the key to the success of any organization. That is even more true today, as technology streamlines our work while also challenging our ability to keep people engaged. Furthermore, with the current labor challenges, it is increasingly vital for organizations to attract and retain top talent.
“I prefer a servant leadership style, which has suited me well in the many sectors in which I have worked. My strategic approach to growing revenue, reducing costs, and building relationships is to enable and support my team. I view my role as serving, supporting, and working for them so they have what they need for us all to succeed. We also have a lot of fun together along the way! It’s about building synergy so that our entire organization’s accomplishments are far greater than the sum of the individual efforts.
“Through my experiences, I have identified seven timeless truths that have shaped me professionally and personally. I call these the 7 Rs of leadership and life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angelo Valletta’s enlightening guide is the result of a family affair between the author, his wife, and his two children, and draws upon the countless years of experience in leadership positions that have helped the author gain insight into the most effective rules for not only one’s professional environment, but personal settings as well. Through the tips provided by the author, readers will not only learn the impactful lessons to increase one’s ability to lead, but also gain the tools to live a more successful and fulfilling life.
