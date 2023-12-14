Author Angelo Valletta’s New Book "7Rs of Leadership and Life" is a Month-Long Guided Study to Help Readers Gain the Fundamental Basics of What Makes a Successful Leader

Recent release “7Rs of Leadership and Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angelo Valletta is a comprehensive overview of the attributes the author has developed and utilized to become a more successful and impactful leader to various teams over the course of his career. Valletta also explores how these rules can also be applied more broadly in one’s everyday life, far beyond the scope of work.