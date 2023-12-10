"Percy St. John and the Chronicle of Secrets: The Illustrated Edition" by E.A. Allen and Illustrated by Evgeniya Kozhevnikova, Available Now from Histri
Las Vegas, NV, December 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Percy St. John and the Chronicle of Secrets: The Illustrated Edition" by E.A. Allen and illustrated by Evgeniya Kozhevnikova. This intriguing book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
The adventures of Percy St. John now in a Deluxe Illustrated Edition! An unbreakable cipher, a dead priest with expensive shoes, a hermit who has conversations with saints, an angry French girl, a guardian angel with attitude, a murderous master criminal, and a gaggle of angry demons might stop an ordinary fifteen-year-old safe-cracking genius, but not Percy St.-John. He’s out to prove he did not steal a mysterious ancient book that may hold the key to mankind’s greatest hope and greatest danger.
Kirkus Reviews says, “Told in Gabriel’s first-person narration, this short novel is reminiscent of literary classics, with a healthy dose of supernatural elements, endearing characters, and an intriguing, well-devised mystery at its core.”
Dustin Bass, from The Epoch Times says, “Percy St. John and the Chronicle of Secrets: Thieves and Monks, Angels and Demons, makes for a Fun YA Novel."
Reinhardt Suarez from Booklist acclaims, “Literary thrillers are rare in the YA space, and this charming page-turner is a welcome addition to the scene.”
The author, E.A. Allen, is a writer of mysteries, a history Professor, and a former CIA Intelligence Officer. Evgeniya Kozhevnikova is an illustrator from Russia who loves creating new concepts for books using Photoshop or watercolors. Her other works include The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy, and Molly: A Love Story, which won the Mom's Choice Awards in 2022.
Percy St. John and the Chronicle of Secrets, 264 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-336-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
The adventures of Percy St. John now in a Deluxe Illustrated Edition! An unbreakable cipher, a dead priest with expensive shoes, a hermit who has conversations with saints, an angry French girl, a guardian angel with attitude, a murderous master criminal, and a gaggle of angry demons might stop an ordinary fifteen-year-old safe-cracking genius, but not Percy St.-John. He’s out to prove he did not steal a mysterious ancient book that may hold the key to mankind’s greatest hope and greatest danger.
Kirkus Reviews says, “Told in Gabriel’s first-person narration, this short novel is reminiscent of literary classics, with a healthy dose of supernatural elements, endearing characters, and an intriguing, well-devised mystery at its core.”
Dustin Bass, from The Epoch Times says, “Percy St. John and the Chronicle of Secrets: Thieves and Monks, Angels and Demons, makes for a Fun YA Novel."
Reinhardt Suarez from Booklist acclaims, “Literary thrillers are rare in the YA space, and this charming page-turner is a welcome addition to the scene.”
The author, E.A. Allen, is a writer of mysteries, a history Professor, and a former CIA Intelligence Officer. Evgeniya Kozhevnikova is an illustrator from Russia who loves creating new concepts for books using Photoshop or watercolors. Her other works include The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy, and Molly: A Love Story, which won the Mom's Choice Awards in 2022.
Percy St. John and the Chronicle of Secrets, 264 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-336-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories