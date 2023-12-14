Author Charlotte Schiff-Booker’s New Book “Get Outta My Way: A Storied Life” Documents the Author's Fight for Equality While Breaking Barriers in the Television Industry

Recent release “Get Outta My Way: A Storied Life” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Schiff-Booker is a trailblazing memoir that follows the author through her struggles and triumphs as she forges her own path forward in an industry that has often cast women aside, all while working for justice and equality in an ever changing social and political landscape during her lifetime.