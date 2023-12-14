Author Charlotte Schiff-Booker’s New Book “Get Outta My Way: A Storied Life” Documents the Author's Fight for Equality While Breaking Barriers in the Television Industry
Recent release “Get Outta My Way: A Storied Life” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Schiff-Booker is a trailblazing memoir that follows the author through her struggles and triumphs as she forges her own path forward in an industry that has often cast women aside, all while working for justice and equality in an ever changing social and political landscape during her lifetime.
Los Angeles, CA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Schiff-Booker, a social revolutionary in the great struggles for human rights and a player in practical telecommunications, has completed her new book, “Get Outta My Way: A Storied Life”: a captivating memoir filled with entertaining and often heart-breaking recollections of the author’s life as she forged ahead to create her own feminist road map of social activism and success despite those around her trying to hold her back.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, author Charlotte Schiff-Booker earned a bachelor’s degree at Brooklyn College, majoring in political science. Her confrontation with racist policies launched her into an activist life that didn’t slow down until she was in her eighties, with a passion for dance and human rights that have remained in her heart and mind to this day.
After marrying and giving birth to three children, Charlotte moved on from secretary to higher positions in communications future and earned an executive MBA at Columbia University at age forty-five. Time Inc. then appointed her assistant publisher and general manager of People magazine, and she later created and produced a TV series on CBS based on the magazine before going on to found a cultural, performing arts cable channel with William S. Paley, founder and CEO of Columbia Broadcasting System, which they named CBS Cable.
“My story is a tapestry woven in the first thirty years with classic female threads. But in 1963, the pattern began to change. The journey from a crib too small found itself in the halls of Congress in a battle to protect the new cable television industry. I walked away from theater and television to master the cable world with insights into the future of the media universe. Somehow the big changes in the communications world gave me a sense that I might transverse the American crazy quilt of race, sex, women’s rights, male shallowness, and their desperate need to be in control all the time. Reading my story, you get to see great ideas rise and sparkle, and then get shot down. I entered a new world at the height of my career. A crash broke my skull. You’ll feel the weight of love, the lightness of despair, and the sadness of defeat. When you enter my world you’ll feel everything,” writes Schiff-Booker.
Published by Page Publishing, Charlotte Schiff-Booker’s poignant tale follows the author as she carves her own path, managing to soar to the top while leading the way for women in not only the television industry, but all areas of life. Full of insightful wisdom and mixing together the right blend of humor and sincerity, Charlotte aims to inspire women from all generations to not settle for what the world says they can do and show them what’s possible.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Get Outta My Way: A Storied Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
