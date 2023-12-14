Author Dennis B. Burch’s New Book, "Johnny & Corky," is a Charming Story in Which a Poor, Lonely Boy Tries to Save an Abandoned and Starving Little Puppy
Recent release “Johnny & Corky” from Page Publishing author Dennis B. Burch tells the engaging story of a young boy named Johnny, who spies a lonely puppy living under an abandoned house in his community. Despite lacking the money to afford a new dog, Johnny does all he can to care for Corky in the hopes that he may one day bring him home to live with him.
New York, NY, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dennis B. Burch has completed her new book, “Johnny & Corky”: a delightful story of a young boy who discovers an abandoned puppy living in his neighborhood and does all he can to care for him despite not being able to bring him home.
“Johnny & Corky” follows Johnny, a young boy who notices his once thriving neighborhood quickly empties out after people move away following the shutdown of the big factory in town. As people left, some were forced to leave behind their animals, with one such pup catching Johnny’s eye. Over the course of a few days, Johnny and the abandoned puppy get to know each other, and Johnny vows to do all he can to bring Corky home, despite neither him nor his parents having the money to afford a dog.
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis B. Burch’s adorable tale explores the mysterious ways in which God works to answer the prayers of his believers, as readers of all ages discover Johnny’s determination to save Corky at all costs. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Burch’s tale to life, “Johnny & Corky” will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, who will surely want to revisit that beautiful story of man’s best friend over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Johnny & Corky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Johnny & Corky” follows Johnny, a young boy who notices his once thriving neighborhood quickly empties out after people move away following the shutdown of the big factory in town. As people left, some were forced to leave behind their animals, with one such pup catching Johnny’s eye. Over the course of a few days, Johnny and the abandoned puppy get to know each other, and Johnny vows to do all he can to bring Corky home, despite neither him nor his parents having the money to afford a dog.
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis B. Burch’s adorable tale explores the mysterious ways in which God works to answer the prayers of his believers, as readers of all ages discover Johnny’s determination to save Corky at all costs. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Burch’s tale to life, “Johnny & Corky” will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, who will surely want to revisit that beautiful story of man’s best friend over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Johnny & Corky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories