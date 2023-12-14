Author Dennis B. Burch’s New Book, "Johnny & Corky," is a Charming Story in Which a Poor, Lonely Boy Tries to Save an Abandoned and Starving Little Puppy

Recent release “Johnny & Corky” from Page Publishing author Dennis B. Burch tells the engaging story of a young boy named Johnny, who spies a lonely puppy living under an abandoned house in his community. Despite lacking the money to afford a new dog, Johnny does all he can to care for Corky in the hopes that he may one day bring him home to live with him.