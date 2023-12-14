Authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson’s New Book, "Persnickety Pernella," is a Lighthearted Celebration of Individuality and Creativity for Young Readers
Recent release “Persnickety Pernella” from Page Publishing authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson is a charmingly illustrated children’s book introducing Pernella, who loves to wear only perfectly matched outfits and must figure out a way to navigate Mixed-up Sock Day at school. A chat with her grandmother inspires her to participate and have fun while being true to herself.
Jefferson City, MO, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson, two sisters who are graduates of the Institute of Children’s Literature and find plenty of inspiration while participating in life with a big family and live in Missouri and Idaho, respectively, have completed their new book, “Persnickety Pernella”: a sweet children’s tale sure to become a favorite for pre- and elementary school-aged readers.
Pernella Perkins is a persnickety little girl who wants to be herself, especially when it comes to fashion. When Mixed-up Sock Day is celebrated at school, Pernella is unhappy because she prefers match-ups to mix-ups. Pernella wants to have fun without looking funny, so she figures out a way to turn a mix-up into a match-up—on her terms.
Published by Page Publishing, Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Persnickety Pernella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
