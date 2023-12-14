Authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson’s New Book, "Persnickety Pernella," is a Lighthearted Celebration of Individuality and Creativity for Young Readers

Recent release “Persnickety Pernella” from Page Publishing authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson is a charmingly illustrated children’s book introducing Pernella, who loves to wear only perfectly matched outfits and must figure out a way to navigate Mixed-up Sock Day at school. A chat with her grandmother inspires her to participate and have fun while being true to herself.