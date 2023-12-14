Author Madeline Soto’s New Book, “Think: From Fear to Faith,” Presents Twelve True Stories About the Author’s Life Journey Since Becoming a Christian
Recent release “Think: From Fear to Faith” from Page Publishing author Madeline Soto shares the many valuable lessons the author has learned through God while devotionally practicing her Christian faith.
High Springs, FL, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Madeline Soto, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has completed her new book, “Think: From Fear to Faith”: a faith-affirming work that explores how the author lives through faith instead of fear because of her steadfast belief in God’s word.
Author Madeline Soto worked as a cosmetologist and a caregiver for fifty-five years. She was also a licensed minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was passionate about soul-winning. She enjoys singing, writing lyrics to songs, and coloring in adult coloring books. She is happily married to Mike, whom she calls her knight in shining armor. She has two children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Soto writes, “My first and only granddaughter Monet was delightful and full of energy as most little girls are at four years old. Monet was visiting with us for the weekend in our apartment in the northeast section of Philadelphia. She arrived that Friday night after attending preschool that morning. I thought that she would be tired from having a full day, not her. I myself had worked all day and was very tired. Saturday morning, of course, she woke up early and was ready to go.”
Published by Page Publishing, Madeline Soto’s engaging work encourages readers to live in hope and faith, always listening to God’s word.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Think: From Fear to Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
