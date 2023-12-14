Author April L. Hensley’s New Book, “The Peacock: A Stripper’s Story,” is a Tale of Choices and Personal Accountability for a Young Woman Caught in a Love Triangle

Recent release “The Peacock: A Stripper’s Story” from Page Publishing author April L. Hensley is a riveting work of dramatic fiction following Camille, a law school student working two jobs to make ends meet while her abusive fiancé, Carter, plays video games and cheats on her. Will the excitement of a new love interest be the catalyst for a much-needed change in her life?