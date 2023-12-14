Author April L. Hensley’s New Book, “The Peacock: A Stripper’s Story,” is a Tale of Choices and Personal Accountability for a Young Woman Caught in a Love Triangle
Recent release “The Peacock: A Stripper’s Story” from Page Publishing author April L. Hensley is a riveting work of dramatic fiction following Camille, a law school student working two jobs to make ends meet while her abusive fiancé, Carter, plays video games and cheats on her. Will the excitement of a new love interest be the catalyst for a much-needed change in her life?
Ruston, LA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- April L Hensley, the author of "The Peacock: A Stripper's Story," is an artist, a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, and the mother of Giselle Hensley. She attended Whittier College School of Law and served as a law clerk for the Orange County District Attorney's Office. She lives currently in Ruston, Louisiana with her fiancé Zach. Her new book is a gripping story that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Camille is a student and an exotic dancer. Not only must she balance school and work at the strip club, The Peacock, but she also must deal with a love triangle involving Carter, her boyfriend, and Roy, her new love interest.
Her friend Ashley, also a dancer, guides and encourages her when she comes to a decision that will change the rest of her life.
Published by Page Publishing, April L. Hensley’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid realistic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Peacock: A Stripper’s Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Camille is a student and an exotic dancer. Not only must she balance school and work at the strip club, The Peacock, but she also must deal with a love triangle involving Carter, her boyfriend, and Roy, her new love interest.
Her friend Ashley, also a dancer, guides and encourages her when she comes to a decision that will change the rest of her life.
Published by Page Publishing, April L. Hensley’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid realistic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Peacock: A Stripper’s Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories