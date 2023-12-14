Author Romain U. DuFour, III’s New Book, “Coping Successfully with Bipolar,” is an Enlightening Look at the Key Steps to Learning How to Live with Bipolar Disorder

Recent release “Coping Successfully with Bipolar” from Covenant Books author Romain U. DuFour, III is a powerful guide that draws upon the author’s own expertise to help readers who are struggling with bipolar learn how they can successfully cope with their illness through sustainable means that work for them.