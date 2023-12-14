Author Romain U. DuFour, III’s New Book, “Coping Successfully with Bipolar,” is an Enlightening Look at the Key Steps to Learning How to Live with Bipolar Disorder
Recent release “Coping Successfully with Bipolar” from Covenant Books author Romain U. DuFour, III is a powerful guide that draws upon the author’s own expertise to help readers who are struggling with bipolar learn how they can successfully cope with their illness through sustainable means that work for them.
Sugar Land, TX, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Romain U. DuFour, III, who has authored five literary works ranging from Christianity to child bullying to self-help psychology, has completed his new, book, “Coping Successfully with Bipolar”: a poignant read filled with encouragement and firsthand knowledge of how one living with bipolar disorder can better manage and gain control over their mental health issues.
“Successful living with bipolar disorder commences with a positive vision of lifelong mental wellness,” writes DuFour, III. “This mental health disorder can easily be coped with successfully if the depressed individual is willing to follow all of the advice and instructions of a licensed psychiatrist or therapist. Mental illnesses, like bipolar disorder, are successfully treated with medication and therapy.
“When the illness is properly treated, the mentally affected individual does not have to constantly worry about their mental health. Instead, they can potentially live their lives without fear of either a manic or depressive episode. I believe that a bipolar individual has just as much of a chance of joy and happiness as any other individual who is not affected by bipolar illness.
“Realistically, coping with bipolar disorder is definitely obtainable. With all of the advancements in mental health treatments and the development of tools and techniques to help assist the individual who may be emotionally triggered, this particular psychological condition does not have to result in the demise of the bearer. Living with and coping successfully with this mental disorder means that the depressed individual can begin a new day without experiencing any of the negative symptoms of the psychological disease.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Romain U. DuFour, III’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help readers overcome the trials they face in life with a positive and willing mindset, all while maintaining inner peace and joy in a world of negativity. Drawing upon years of personal experience, “Coping Successfully with Bipolar” is an invaluable tool not only for those struggling with bipolar but also for loved ones who wish to better understand what they are facing and how they can help.
Readers can purchase “Coping Successfully with Bipolar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
