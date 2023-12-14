Gladys Hyman’s Newly Released “The Woman Doing It God’s Way: Real Life Experiences” is a Collection of Personal Lessons of Life and Faith
“The Woman Doing It God’s Way: Real Life Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gladys Hyman is a potent selection of key moments that presented profound realizations regarding the challenges and blessings of the Christian woman.
Woodbridge, VA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Woman Doing It God’s Way: Real Life Experiences”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for women everywhere. “The Woman Doing It God’s Way: Real Life Experiences” is the creation of published author, Gladys Hyman, a loving mother of three, grandmother of eight, and new mother of four children placed in her care, all while being a pastor at Harvest One Way Ministries for twenty-four years.
Hyman shares, “Life as a Christian woman should be a smooth, painless, inspirational journey with no regrets, says someone who is either in denial or has had everything handed to them with a silver spoon. I know that life as a Christian woman has its ups and downs, turnarounds, and zigzags in every direction but perfect. You hear that you will go through trials and tribulations, but that is an understatement. My trials and tribulations were just the beginning of my hurt, pain, sorrow, grief, and exhaustion, on this roller coaster called life. How did I get over it? Nobody but God. Because if it was up to me, the towel would have been thrown away a long time ago! Through His grace and mercy, I was able to press through the inevitable. This was a cross that I had to bear in order to galvanize myself into the next phase of my walk with God. Come walk with me through the most pivotal moments of my life that molded me into the woman I am today!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gladys Hyman’s new book will resonate with many who have faced similar moments of realization and found comfort in God’s promise.
Consumers can purchase “The Woman Doing It God’s Way: Real Life Experiences” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Woman Doing It God’s Way: Real Life Experiences,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
