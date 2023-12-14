Dr. Dẽ Nita R. Square-Smith’s Newly Released "Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness" is a Unique Educational Tool
“Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Dẽ Nita R. Square-Smith is an enjoyable opportunity for building key foundational skills for a lasting connection with education, spiritual wellness, and more.
Ruther Glen, VA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness”: an engaging resource that will encourage and empower early readers. “Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness” is the creation of published author, Dr. Dẽ Nita R. Square-Smith, who received her bachelor of science in accounting from Norfolk State University, a master’s in urban and regional planning—neighborhood revitalization from Virginia Commonwealth University, and her PhD in public policy and administration local government management—sustainable communities from Walden University.
Dr. Square-Smith shares, “Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs (REST) is a series of resource books offering spiritual awareness and guidance for self-care. Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness is the second book in the series specifically for the little ones in your care. Rest in You introduces the alphabet via the lens of objects, affirmations, and scripture that will start them off with not only learning their ABCs but learning that for every letter of the alphabet, there is a positive word that speaks to them that they are fearfully and wonderfully made by the creator.
“This book is a buffet of ideas that will not only help your little one to learn their ABCs but will teach them how awesome they are. You are the tour guide who will usher them into the excitement of learning as you spend this precious time together. The memories from the eyes of a child will allow you to become that beacon of light in a world where it appears that love is in need of love.
“Not a traditional A is for Apple, B is for Ball book, Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness is an educational book based on Christian principles that aids in teaching the alphabet and affirmations while building personal, spiritual, and character growth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Dẽ Nita R. Square-Smith’s new book provides a visually and intellectually stimulating reading experience for upcoming generations of lifelong believers.
Consumers can purchase “Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, online at
Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, and Barnes & Noble, or the author's website, Rest Up 4 https://www.restup4.life/.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Square-Smith shares, “Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs (REST) is a series of resource books offering spiritual awareness and guidance for self-care. Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness is the second book in the series specifically for the little ones in your care. Rest in You introduces the alphabet via the lens of objects, affirmations, and scripture that will start them off with not only learning their ABCs but learning that for every letter of the alphabet, there is a positive word that speaks to them that they are fearfully and wonderfully made by the creator.
“This book is a buffet of ideas that will not only help your little one to learn their ABCs but will teach them how awesome they are. You are the tour guide who will usher them into the excitement of learning as you spend this precious time together. The memories from the eyes of a child will allow you to become that beacon of light in a world where it appears that love is in need of love.
“Not a traditional A is for Apple, B is for Ball book, Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness is an educational book based on Christian principles that aids in teaching the alphabet and affirmations while building personal, spiritual, and character growth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Dẽ Nita R. Square-Smith’s new book provides a visually and intellectually stimulating reading experience for upcoming generations of lifelong believers.
Consumers can purchase “Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, online at
Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, and Barnes & Noble, or the author's website, Rest Up 4 https://www.restup4.life/.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rest in You: Realizing Effective Spiritual Triumphs in Your Own Uniqueness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories