Donna Schambach’s Newly Released "Christmas at Woodlet Cove" is an Emotionally Charged Celebration of the Truths of Christmas
“Christmas at Woodlet Cove” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Schambach is a compelling blend of personal drama and inspirational nuance that will entertain, empower, and uplift.
Bullard, TX, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Christmas at Woodlet Cove”: a charming Christmas adventure. “Christmas at Woodlet Cove” is the creation of published author, Donna Schambach, whose early ministry was in Christian school education, after receiving a BA in English from Evangel University and an MA in Christian school education from Regent University.
Schambach shares, “Everything about the Christmas season points to a change in the status quo, a divine interruption of our mundane worlds.
“Whether it is the chill of the December air—
the cheerful, colors of our seasonal decorations—
the shopping—
the parties—
the special foods—
“All capture us with special, inexplicable feelings of childlikeness and joy.
“But for someone whose life has been shattered into a million pieces, Christmas can be a painful time of remembering. Emotions can begin to surface in these hearts that can cause them to spiral into depression and darkness.
“That is why at Christmas, we must look past the superficial trappings of the holiday and study the true story of Christmas.
“We all need the story God sent the angels to sing:
“There is light in the darkness!
There is peace on earth!
Goodwill toward all people!
Upon those sitting in darkness, the True Light has shined!
Joy to the world—the Lord has come!
“If you or someone you know needs a fresh reminder of those simple truths that set the captive free, follow the story of Gloria and Zach, Jeanne and Jim, as they witness in a myriad of ways the true miracle of Christmas!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Schambach’s new book brings a relevancy to the realities of the Christmas miracles for the modern age.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas at Woodlet Cove” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas at Woodlet Cove,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
