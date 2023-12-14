David Norris’s Newly Released "In The Beginning" is a Visually Engaging Narrative That Explores the Start of All We Know
“In The Beginning” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Norris is an enjoyable and engaging resource for helping any student of the Holy Bible find a fresh appreciation for all God has provided and how it came about.
Safford, AZ, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In The Beginning”: an articulate exploration of creation. “In The Beginning” is the creation of published author, David Norris.
Norris shares, “First, there was nothing, nothing except for one someone. Then from that one someone came everything! But how did it happen? Frankly, we have very little explanation other than who and what, but our understanding of the world holds some clues that allow us to imagine possibilities of what could have happened.
“Matter was created and fashioned to form the cosmos, its borders and foundations set where the eye cannot see. This imaginative retelling of creation attempts to peek behind the curtain and catch a glimpse of the glory and wonder of the Creator through His handiwork to explore the possibilities of how the world as we know it could have been formed within the natural laws that God designed it with.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Norris’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Angelina Merkulova.
Consumers can purchase “In The Beginning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In The Beginning,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
