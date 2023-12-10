Debbie Bieg Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office
Venice, FL, December 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Bieg has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Venice office. She has five years of real estate experience, specializing in new homes, luxury homes and relocation.
Bieg brings strong customer service skills and values relationships over sales. “I have relocated many times and I know how hard it is navigating the buying and selling process,” she says. She chose RE/MAX Platinum Realty because of its brand recognition, reputation and the opportunity to work with “the best of the best.”
Bieg attended the University of Missouri and enjoys running, biking, golf, pickleball and going to the beach.
The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Bieg can be reached at (281) 772-8283 or dsbieg@yahoo.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
