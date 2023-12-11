High Speed Low Drag Unveils "Burn Baby, Burn" Soundtrack Compilation in Anticipation of "Race With The Devil" Film

High Speed Low Drag unveils the "Burn Baby, Burn" Soundtrack Compilation, featuring the exclusive theme "Fallen" and a dynamic selection of metal, rock, and rockabilly tracks, in anticipation of the upcoming film "Race With The Devil," offering audiences a sneak peek on BandCamp before the release.