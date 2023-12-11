High Speed Low Drag Unveils "Burn Baby, Burn" Soundtrack Compilation in Anticipation of "Race With The Devil" Film
High Speed Low Drag unveils the "Burn Baby, Burn" Soundtrack Compilation, featuring the exclusive theme "Fallen" and a dynamic selection of metal, rock, and rockabilly tracks, in anticipation of the upcoming film "Race With The Devil," offering audiences a sneak peek on BandCamp before the release.
Nashville, TN, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- High Speed Low Drag is thrilled to unveil the "Burn Baby, Burn" Soundtrack Compilation in anticipation of the upcoming film "Race With The Devil." This compilation features the theme "Fallen," one of the tracks written exclusively for the movie by David Myhre, who, in collaboration with Tim Creedon, served as the masterminds behind the movie’s theme song and the original soundtrack score. It also includes an electrifying collection of metal, rock, and rockabilly music from Chrome Division, Bullet, Crucified Barbara, "Demons," The Bloody Hollies, Girlschool, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Darling Kandie, The Young Werewolves, Hellfire Revival, Marshall Willard, and the Race With The Devil house band "FowlBeast."
As the release date for "Race With The Devil" approaches, audiences can get a sneak peek of the thrilling soundtrack by immersing themselves in "Burn Baby, Burn," now streaming on BandCamp: https://racewiththedevil.bandcamp.com/album/race-with-the-devil-burn-baby-burn.
About Race With The Devil:
"Race With The Devil" tells a campy, dark cautionary tale of an ex-football player who challenges the Devil in a hellish, lust-fueled drag race, risking everything to save his uncle and girlfriend from the clutches of darkness. Set in the last century, the film captures the essence of a time when tube socks and roller skates were all the rage, smoking exuded coolness, AOR radio dominated the airwaves, and muscle cars ruled the earth. Stay tuned for the release date.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3713558/
For more information about the "Burn Baby, Burn" Soundtrack Compilation and updates on the release of "Race With The Devil," visit https://theracewiththedevil.com or check out the soundtrack on BandCamp: https://racewiththedevil.bandcamp.com/album/race-with-the-devil-burn-baby-burn.
