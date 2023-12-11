"Mystic of the Midway," by A.A. Blair, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Mystic of the Midway by A.A. Blair. This perfect mystery novel is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
Effie knew she wasn’t the same after her accident but didn’t realize how different she had become until her family vacation. When Effie begins to hear whispers and have visions things get really strange. Effie finds a love letter to her mother that isn’t from her father! A strange mystery girl seems to follow her wherever she goes but vanishes before Effie can confront her. Even the rides in the amusement park begin to speak to her! Effie wonders; is she going crazy? Are all the things that are happening trying to tell her something?
Shane Arbuthnott, author of Guardians of Porthaven says "A supernatural mystery with fun, fascinating characters at its heart."
Kirkus Reviews calls it “An atmospheric drama...Readers will enjoy the suspense and closure.”
Midwest Book Review says Mystic of the Midway is “An absorbing and entertaining read from first page to last.”
A.A. Blair is a child of the 80’s who fell in love with Crystal Beach in Canada as a vacation spot with his young family. Much of Blair’s writing can be easily found peppered throughout cyber space. Readers of this writing would rightly consider it obtuse techno-babble, but we all have to make a living somehow. In Mystic of the Midway the Guelph-based writer shares a pop-culture paranormal mystery that has scored extremely high with audiences during bedtime reading.
Mystic of the Midway, 136 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-118-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
