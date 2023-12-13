iSunshare Released One-Click Factory Reset Function to Reset Samsung Devices
If you want to do a factory reset on your Samsung phones and tablets, how to do? Many users will directly go to the Settings and erase the Samsung devices. iSunshare Android Password Genius releases the free function to help users factory reset Samsung phones and tablets in one simple click.
New York, NY, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Recently, iSunshare released the new function for Samsung users to factory reset their phones and tablets in a click. It greatly improves the factory reset process and simplifies the users’ work. This free function enjoys high popularity now.
iSunshare Android Password Genius has added One-Click Factory Reset feature in the new version 3.1.5.1. Besides, it also enables Vivo users to bypass Google account when they are stuck on the verification screen.
“We take all factors into consideration and want to better serve the Android users. Thus, One-click Factory Reset function can help users to quickly erase all data and settings on the Samsung phones and tablets,” Said Jacky Chan, the marketer of iSunshare Technology company, “Now we are going to add more functions to this software and make it more powerful to solve all Android issues. Personally, iSunshare Android Password Genius will be the all-in-one Android tools in the near future!”
How to factory reset Samsung phones and tablets?
Step 1: Get iSunshare Android Password Genius on your computer. Then connect the devices on your computer and then unlock it.
Step 2: Run the software and choose One-Click Factory Reset function. Then click the Reset button.
Step 3: Immediately, the device will be reset to factory settings.
Does this software has Mac version? Not yet, iSunshare Android Password Genius has only Windows version now. The Mac version is still in developing.
Is it possible to factory reset Samsung phones without a password? Yes, everyone can do this with the software. But all data will be lost.
For more details, go to https://www.isunshare.com/android-password-genius/.
