Loveforce International Releases a Message of Pushing Past the Pain in the Bedroom
On Friday, December 15, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Single releases. One is entitled "Pushing Past The Pain," the other is entitled "In The Bedroom." They are by Covid-19 and inRchild respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 15, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is entitled “Pushing Past The Pain.” The other is entitled “In The Bedroom.”
The new Digital Music Single by Covid-19 is entitled “Pushing Past The Pain.” It is an energetic, anthemic, Hard Progressive Rock instrumental. The release envisions someone doing something difficult and painful and pushing past the pain to complete their mission. It attempts to be the type of music one would listen to when trying to get their butt in gear to take on the world.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "In The Bedroom." It is like a classic, old-school Soul song. The music is happy and romantic, as are the lyrics. The recording uses synthesizers to mimic the type of instrumentation in classic Soul music. It's got a reminiscent Chill sound, instrumentation on the verses, and a simple, straight-to-the-point, Old School style Chorus. It is meant to sound like a song you may have heard during the Old School era.
“We are releasing two excellent songs this week,” says Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “One is an upbeat, motivational, instrumental designed to get people in gear to face the challenges of their day and the other is a fun to listen to, romantic, Old School Soul type of song," he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
