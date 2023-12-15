Author Becky Boyd’s New Book, "From This Chair," is an Evocative Collection of Poetry Spanning a Lifetime of Experience
Recent release “From This Chair” from Page Publishing author Becky Boyd is a stirring book of poems exploring the universal themes of love and loss, friendship and faith.
Florence, AZ, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Becky Boyd, a mother, grandmother, and lifelong poet who loves playing board games, making greeting cards, cultivating friendships, and doing church activities, has completed her new book, “From This Chair”: a heartfelt poetic work crafted over decades of lived experience.
With universal themes such as anticipation of new relationships, missed loved ones, from the heights of love to the depths of loss, the lightheartedness in nature, and the strength of faith, “From This Chair” evokes a wide range of emotions.
Published by Page Publishing, Becky Boyd’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "From This Chair" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
