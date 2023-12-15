Author J. Dill’s New Book, "Sheltered," is a Warmhearted and Poignant Story of Self-Discovery and the Universal Yearning for Connection

Recent release “Sheltered” from Page Publishing author J. Dill is a stirring work of realistic fiction following best friends Alex and Sarah as they navigate school, relationships, and careers that are far from what they dreamt they would be. Can their connection help them weather the disappointments of life, and perhaps recapture the hopes they once shared?