Author J. Dill’s New Book, "Sheltered," is a Warmhearted and Poignant Story of Self-Discovery and the Universal Yearning for Connection
Recent release “Sheltered” from Page Publishing author J. Dill is a stirring work of realistic fiction following best friends Alex and Sarah as they navigate school, relationships, and careers that are far from what they dreamt they would be. Can their connection help them weather the disappointments of life, and perhaps recapture the hopes they once shared?
New York, NY, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Dill, a high school English teacher from the Midwest who is inspired by the beauty of words and how they have the power to shape, build, and add value to human life, has completed her new book, “Sheltered”: an engagingly compelling debut novel.
“My mind is my enemy and my best friend. My protector and a liar, desperately seeking truth. I live here, aware but sheltered, protected from the gifts of vulnerability…”
Alex’s songs always began with the pencil he kept behind his ear, the place Sarah created when he first met her in high school, and high school was where they started a conversation they never wanted to finish.
But life isn’t high school, and adolescence ended for Sarah and Alex when they graduated in 2006 and continued onto colleges near their Midwestern hometown. The pair remained best friends as they approached the lives that had been handed to them but never asked for.
Alex had always been a dreamer who wished to become a musician. And he loves Sarah, but he’s never known how to balance his dreams with responsibilities, and one of his dreams is to believe that she might love him back. His hopes are complicated further when the grandmother who raised him developed dementia, and he found himself running her business full-time while struggling to care for her.
Sarah had been burned one too many times. Finding a date was always easy—she was beautiful, smart, adventurous, and proud. Finding the right connection was a different story. And she couldn’t help but long for connection. She loved sharing her knowledge with others and learning about the stories they had to tell. Sarah didn’t start dating with low expectations…They slowly developed over time.
Although Sarah and Alex have remained friends through the hardships of growing up, they find themselves burdened with responsibilities and recovering from pain they never imagined they might endure.
Will Alex and Sarah learn how to navigate the habits they’ve learned to survive and set them aside for something more? Or does the aftermath of life’s cruel events take root so deeply that love could never grow beside it?
Published by Page Publishing, J. Dill’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid modern fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sheltered” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
