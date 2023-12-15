Author James E. Collins’s New Book, "That Reminds Me of a Story," is a Memoir That Began as a Political Commentary and Shifted Into a Glimpse Into the Author's Mind
Recent release “That Reminds Me of a Story” from Page Publishing author James E. Collins is a fascinating and insightful work that shares the author’s stream-of-conscious world views and fleeting thoughts.
Huntington, IN, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James E. Collins has completed his new book, “That Reminds Me of a Story”: a unique and intriguing memoir that takes readers through the author’s thoughts.
Collins writes, “I took a quiz somewhere, probably online, about what my top trait might be. Granted, it was online, so take the results with the proverbial grain of salt, but I found my chief quality was curiosity. I wonder how the designers of the quiz came up with that. And I wonder if I truly believed it. I took an online quiz or two before and found myself to MENSA worthy. I think MENSA stood for master of education, nerdiness, smartness, and adaptability. I should look up what the acronym MENSA really stands for. I would be perplexed if the original idea was MENSAY. Intelligence and misogyny should never be synonyms. When I looked that word up, I found it meant table. Little did I know I might have a MENSA table in my living room. It’s been in the family for generations, and it’s always been known as a coffee table. Not really being a coffee drinker, although I do know how to make instantish coffee, I often felt somewhat ill at ease when I set a soft drink on this four-legged piece of furniture. Likewise, a bottle of water, a glass of milk, or the drink of choice when I was growing up, Kool-Aid. I hate to admit it, but the advertising got to me. Who doesn’t like a giant pitcher pitching drinks? I wonder if Kool-Aid man became a gateway sponsor to Duffman on ‘The Simpsons.’”
Published by Page Publishing, James E. Collins’s memorable work allows readers to explore the world of the author.
Readers who wish to experience this eclectic work can purchase “That Reminds Me of a Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
