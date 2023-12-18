Author Cicily Rodgers’s New Book, "My Silly Body," is a Delightful Story That Explores All the Fun Ways a Person Can Move, Like Jumping and Waving One's Arms Like Wings

Recent release “My Silly Body” from Page Publishing author Cicily Rodgers is a riveting story of a little boy who can move his body in all sorts of ways, like wiggling his toes and waving his hands. With each movement, he invites readers to join in on the fun, and get moving alongside him, thus creating the perfect environment to combine one’s love of reading and being active.