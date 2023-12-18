Author Cicily Rodgers’s New Book, "My Silly Body," is a Delightful Story That Explores All the Fun Ways a Person Can Move, Like Jumping and Waving One's Arms Like Wings
Recent release “My Silly Body” from Page Publishing author Cicily Rodgers is a riveting story of a little boy who can move his body in all sorts of ways, like wiggling his toes and waving his hands. With each movement, he invites readers to join in on the fun, and get moving alongside him, thus creating the perfect environment to combine one’s love of reading and being active.
Liberty, KY, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cicily Rodgers, a loving wife and mother of four who enjoys writing, exercising, participating in outdoors activities, and spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, “My Silly Body”: a charming tale about all different sorts of movements that one’s body can do, designed to get readers moving their bodies as well.
“‘My Silly Body’ is a fun book for any young reader,” writes Cicily. “It’s a book that will have you and your child interact together. It will get their imagination working while also getting out some of their wiggles. It gives a positive affirmation that will help their self-confidence blossom.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cicily Rodgers’s adorable work is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers, helping them to see all the different ways that a body can move, while helping them to stay active in a fun and engaging way. With colorful illustrations to bring each movement to life, “My Silly Body” will have readers getting up and exercising in no time, all while learning about the body.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Silly Body” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘My Silly Body’ is a fun book for any young reader,” writes Cicily. “It’s a book that will have you and your child interact together. It will get their imagination working while also getting out some of their wiggles. It gives a positive affirmation that will help their self-confidence blossom.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cicily Rodgers’s adorable work is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers, helping them to see all the different ways that a body can move, while helping them to stay active in a fun and engaging way. With colorful illustrations to bring each movement to life, “My Silly Body” will have readers getting up and exercising in no time, all while learning about the body.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Silly Body” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories