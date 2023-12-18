Author Jesús López Sáez’s New Book, "The Pope Who Was Murdered," Discusses the Intrigue and Mysterious Circumstances Behind the Death of Pope John Paul I
Recent release “The Pope Who Was Murdered” from Page Publishing author Jesús López Sáez explores the maneuvering, concealment, and lying surrounding the death of Pope John Paul I.
New York, NY, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jesús López Sáez, a priest and head of the Ayala Community Association in Madrid, has completed his new book, “The Pope Who Was Murdered”: an informative work that poses the question of how to qualify a beatification that hides a murder.
Author Jesús López Sáez promotes ecclesial renewal through groups and communities. He is an inspiration for other similar associations as well as for the Bethesda Foundation, which aims at the full development of physically and mentally handicapped people. A graduate in philosophy and literature, theology, and psychology, he collaborated with the National Bureau for Catechesis (1973–1978) as responsible for adult catechesis and was a member of the European Catechumenate Team (1978–1986). He is the author of “The Educator’s Manual: A Doctrinal Guide to the Catechism Amongst You (1976).” His publications include the following: “Catechumenal Project,” “John Paul I Conundrum” (1985), “Accountability on the Death and Figure of John Paul I” (1990), “Reckoning. John Paul II under examination” (2002 and 2005), “John Paul I. An open case” (2009), published in Italy with the title Albino Luciani. “Un caso aperto” (2018), and “The pending reform” (2021).
Sáez writes, “Having recently published Albino Luciani., ‘An Open Case’ (2018), I didn’t consider publishing another book on John Paul I. However, there have been two important developments—one official and the other Mafia-related—that have led me to write again. Firstly, the publication in Italy of an official biography on the beatification process: ‘Albino Luciani. Giovanni Paolo I.’ The biography presents various aspects that must be discussed and various omissions that must be noted. In addition, it presents a fact that has been hidden for forty years: the refusal to perform an autopsy on the pope’s corpse, requested by the doctor who was required to make a diagnosis. Secondly, the publication in the United States of When the Bullet Hits the Bone by mobster Anthony S. Luciano Raimondi, a member of the Colombo Mafia who confesses in this book to have participated in the murder of Pope John Paul I. He has also announced a second volume which has not yet been released.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jesús López Sáez’s intriguing work discusses all of the mystery surrounding the death of Pope John Paul I.
