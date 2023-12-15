Pastores Blandón’s New Book, "365 Devocionales Con Palabra Viva," is a Fate-Strengthening Read That is Good for One’s Soul, Body, and Spirit
Recent release “365 Devocionales Con Palabra Viva” from Page Publishing author Pastores Blandón is an edifying work that allows readers to form an intimate connection with God through these daily devotionals.
Richmond, TX, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pastores Blandón, both pastors of Iglesia Cristiana Palabra Viva in Richmond, Texas; have completed their new book, “365 Devocionales Con Palabra Viva”: a year-long devotional that invites readers to experience a deeper relationship with the Lord. The pastors Jorge and Leyanis Blandón share God’s promise of everlasting love and spiritual peace in this powerful writing.
“This is a work done with the heart of God, in perfect unity as a church, together with its pastors Jorge and Leyanis Blandón, who educate and teach only the holy word of God, who guide the congregation under the anointing of the Holy Spirit, that everyone must remain in the unity of love and mutual help. Always emphasizing that those who practice such things have known God.
“Since Jesus Christ comes for a church with these special characteristics, which can provide the formation of the soul, body and spirit.
“As a form of devotion we receive from God, and we give our essence to everyone else every day of our lives. ‘For the word of God is living and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword; and penetrates to the division of soul and spirit, of joints and marrow, and discerns the thoughts and intentions of the heart’ (Hebrews 4:12).”
Published by Page Publishing, Pastores Blandón’s heartwarming publication reminds everyone of God’s gentle and reassuring love.
Readers who wish to experience this significant work can purchase “365 Devocionales Con Palabra Viva” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
