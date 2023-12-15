Author Kathleen A. Dubé’s New Book, “Poems Out of My Mind,” is a Compilation of Poems Covering a Wide Variety of Topics Concerning the World, Faith, Love, and Life Itself
Recent release “Poems Out of My Mind” from Covenant Books author Kathleen A. Dubé is a profound collection of poems concerning the author's observations of society, and her experiences throughout her lifetime. Emotionally stirring and compelling, Dubé's writings are sure to resonate with readers as they explore the various facets of the human condition and the world.
Billerica, MA, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen A. Dubé, a registered nurse and loving wife of sixty-one years with four children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Poems Out of My Mind”: a collection of heartfelt and deeply personal poems that reflect on all aspects of life, including faith, family, heartache, and hope for the future.
Dubé writes, “As a poem author for many years, I am very happy to have my collection of poems published in entirety with Covenant Books at this present time. My writings are very diverse and covering many subjects and hope to be inspirational as well as interesting to the readers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathleen A. Dubé’s new book will take readers on a poignant journey through the author’s mind as she bares her soul with each entry, utilizing her gift of prose and wordplay to craft a beautiful message with each poem. Thought-provoking and stirring, “Poems Out of My Mind” is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, offering a wide variety of material that is sure to resonate with them.
Readers can purchase “Poems Out of My Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
