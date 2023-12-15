Author Kathleen A. Dubé’s New Book, “Poems Out of My Mind,” is a Compilation of Poems Covering a Wide Variety of Topics Concerning the World, Faith, Love, and Life Itself

Recent release “Poems Out of My Mind” from Covenant Books author Kathleen A. Dubé is a profound collection of poems concerning the author's observations of society, and her experiences throughout her lifetime. Emotionally stirring and compelling, Dubé's writings are sure to resonate with readers as they explore the various facets of the human condition and the world.