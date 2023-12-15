Author Wanda Cronic Coats’s New Book, "Seasons of Scripture, Poems, and Praises," is a Powerful Collection of Faith-Based Poems and Accompanying Biblical Passages
Recent release “Seasons of Scripture, Poems, and Praises” from Covenant Books author Wanda Cronic Coats is a brilliant series of poems inspired by the author’s own experiences and relationship with the Lord to help readers grow in their relationship with God and their understanding of his Holy Word.
Fayetteville, GA, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wanda Cronic Coats, a retired educator who has always had a passion for writing, has completed her new book, “Seasons of Scripture, Poems, and Praises”: a collection of Scripture passages and poems to help inspire readers in forging a strong connection with the Lord and the world around them.
Since retirement, author Wanda Cronic Coats has begun a “magnet ministry” to encourage loved ones and friends with scripture and poetry she has written. Currently, she resides in Fayetteville, Georgia, with her husband Mike.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wanda Cronic Coats’s new book brings together the author’s poems from several years of writing to create a heartwarming and encouraging assortment for readers of all beliefs and backgrounds. Using her gift for prose, Coats aims to uplift her readers and provide comfort no matter the struggles they might be facing.
Readers can purchase “Seasons of Scripture, Poems, and Praises” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
