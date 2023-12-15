Author Melissa Gassman’s New Book, “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!” is an Adorable Story Sharing How God Makes Children Wonderful to Care, Love, Give, and More
Recent release “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!” from Covenant Books author Melissa Gassman is a delightful story that reveals how every person is exactly as God intended them to be and why it is He made them to carry out His mission of love on Earth.
Garland, TX, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Gassman has completed her new book, “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!”: a charming story that explores how God made each and every person on Earth in order to help spread love and care for others as Jesus does.
“‘Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!’ playfully explores the exciting miracle of how God created you as a precious child,” writes Gassman. “You are uniquely made for a wonderful purpose. God knows you intimately and sprinkled you with lovely giggles, wiggles, and maybe some freckles. He made us, boys and girls, with mothers, fathers, and families to care for us as we grow. We also learn about forgiving and caring for others.” Parents, grandparents and teachers desiring to have uplifting truth-filled books to read with their children will find this book to be a great addition for their early childhood and young readers.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melissa Gassman’s new book will help readers of all ages understand how much God loves them and how every person is made exactly the way they should be. With vibrant artwork to help bring Gassman’s s to life, “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers and invite them to experience this wonderful story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Books can also be purchased through www.fullofhopeforchildren.com.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!’ playfully explores the exciting miracle of how God created you as a precious child,” writes Gassman. “You are uniquely made for a wonderful purpose. God knows you intimately and sprinkled you with lovely giggles, wiggles, and maybe some freckles. He made us, boys and girls, with mothers, fathers, and families to care for us as we grow. We also learn about forgiving and caring for others.” Parents, grandparents and teachers desiring to have uplifting truth-filled books to read with their children will find this book to be a great addition for their early childhood and young readers.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melissa Gassman’s new book will help readers of all ages understand how much God loves them and how every person is made exactly the way they should be. With vibrant artwork to help bring Gassman’s s to life, “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers and invite them to experience this wonderful story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Books can also be purchased through www.fullofhopeforchildren.com.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories