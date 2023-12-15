Author Melissa Gassman’s New Book, “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!” is an Adorable Story Sharing How God Makes Children Wonderful to Care, Love, Give, and More

Recent release “Our Story: We Are Made for a Purpose!” from Covenant Books author Melissa Gassman is a delightful story that reveals how every person is exactly as God intended them to be and why it is He made them to carry out His mission of love on Earth.