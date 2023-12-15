Author Cathy Nordgaarden’s New Book, “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen,” is Designed to Deepen One's Relationship with God
Recent release “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen” from Covenant Books author Cathy Nordgaarden is a powerful Bible Study guide designed to help readers see how God is constantly with them and available to form a personal relationship with. Through her lessons, Nordgaarden will help readers to know that God will carry them through all of life’s woes.
Bridgeton, MO, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Nordgaarden, a loving wife and mother who began a personal relationship with God following a life-changing day in June of 1995, has completed her new book, “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen”: a collection of poems, illustrations, and Bible quotes to help readers spend time with God and grow in His Word.
“We have an Almighty God, Creator, and compassionate Father who is immutable, which means He is unchanging,” writes Nordgaarden. “He is the One that we can trust always. Unfortunately, many go through life believing God is at a distance and unreachable until this body dies and we see Him in the life to come. We have so many questions and misunderstandings. No wonder there is so much confusion!
“His Touch of Grace is not far from us at all. God is not waiting to meet you on the other side. He created you, and knows you by name, because He longs for fellowship with you now, at this time and in your life with you. It’s true! Once we step into that relationship, He reveals His fellowship with us, one step at a time. Come, see what I mean, as you open up this book, and discover lessons that can change your life because of His love for you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy Nordgaarden’s new book is a powerful tool that can help readers grow closer to God in either an individual or group setting as they discover the incredible truth that the Lord is much closer to them than they ever could have realized. Through her writings, readers will come to know a variety of truths, including the ways to know the peace that one can receive when they trust in Jesus, and how in all of life’s trials and persecution, God holds all things together in His sovereignty, by His love, His might, and power.
Thought-provoking and enlightening, “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen” will change the ways that readers interact with God’s Word and transform the way that they see the world and God’s presence around them.
Readers can purchase “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“We have an Almighty God, Creator, and compassionate Father who is immutable, which means He is unchanging,” writes Nordgaarden. “He is the One that we can trust always. Unfortunately, many go through life believing God is at a distance and unreachable until this body dies and we see Him in the life to come. We have so many questions and misunderstandings. No wonder there is so much confusion!
“His Touch of Grace is not far from us at all. God is not waiting to meet you on the other side. He created you, and knows you by name, because He longs for fellowship with you now, at this time and in your life with you. It’s true! Once we step into that relationship, He reveals His fellowship with us, one step at a time. Come, see what I mean, as you open up this book, and discover lessons that can change your life because of His love for you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy Nordgaarden’s new book is a powerful tool that can help readers grow closer to God in either an individual or group setting as they discover the incredible truth that the Lord is much closer to them than they ever could have realized. Through her writings, readers will come to know a variety of truths, including the ways to know the peace that one can receive when they trust in Jesus, and how in all of life’s trials and persecution, God holds all things together in His sovereignty, by His love, His might, and power.
Thought-provoking and enlightening, “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen” will change the ways that readers interact with God’s Word and transform the way that they see the world and God’s presence around them.
Readers can purchase “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories