Authors Dr. Elizabeth E. Castle and Ranisha Pitts’s New Book, “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?” is a Faith-Based Self-Help Guide to Overcoming Any Trauma One Might Endure

Recent release “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole? Deliverance through Spiritual Thought Processing” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Dr. Elizabeth E. Castle and Ranisha Pitts is a therapeutic Bible study workbook to help the conscious Christian to evaluate their ability to overcome whatever struggles they might encounter in their lives.