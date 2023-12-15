Authors Dr. Elizabeth E. Castle and Ranisha Pitts’s New Book, “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?” is a Faith-Based Self-Help Guide to Overcoming Any Trauma One Might Endure
Recent release “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole? Deliverance through Spiritual Thought Processing” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Dr. Elizabeth E. Castle and Ranisha Pitts is a therapeutic Bible study workbook to help the conscious Christian to evaluate their ability to overcome whatever struggles they might encounter in their lives.
Jacksonville, FL, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Elizabeth E. Castle, the Chief Apostle of Yissakar Unified International Learning Center of Higher Thoughts Inc., and Ranisha Pitts, a licensed mental health counselor and ordained minister, have completed their new book, “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole? Deliverance through Spiritual Thought Processing”: a powerful guide designed to help readers overcome both internal and external challenges within their lives.
Although she is legally blind, the anointing of God has granted Dr. Elizabeth E. Castle the title of eagle eye due to the precise spiritual vision that the Father has empowered her with. She is a licensed Paracletos Christian counselor that travels throughout the United States and Africa, illustrating the attributes of Christ through her teachings that express the blueprints for a life empowered by Christ Jesus. Her humble accomplishments have also honored her in various Marquis Who’s Who publications.
Co-author Ranisha Pitts is driven by her passion for helping people achieve their goals. As a member of the Health 360 Team of Yissakar Unified International Learning Center of Higher Thoughts Inc., she incorporates her knowledge of mental health and its connection with physical health. Her qualifications have allowed her to share what God has given her to empower those in need.
Castle and Pitts write, “‘Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?’ is a self-empowerment, spiritual yet therapeutic book that challenges the individual to self-examine the root cause for the way they respond to the many challenges that life presents for one to grow from. The reader is engaged to evaluate their attachment to nonproductive behavior in lieu of stepping back and reviewing their initial response to a more engaging and empowering outcome.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Elizabeth E. Castle and Ranisha Pitts’s engaging work will help readers take their first steps towards growth and healing, encouraging them to discover their true and complete self.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole? Deliverance through Spiritual Thought Processing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
