Author Susan Jonason’s New Book, "I Knew Men," is a Riveting Story of a Small-Town Girl Who is Thrust Into a World of Fame, Love, Deceit, and Heartbreak
Recent release “I Knew Men” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Jonason is a compelling story of a young woman who is dragged into the world of music and fame after growing close with musical heartthrob Chris Newman. But her new life soon turns twisted, and she discovers that sometimes love can’t overcome certain scars.
Bangor, ME, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Jonason, a classically trained pianist who teaches and performs, as well as owns and manages her own independent consultancy, has completed her new book, “I Knew Men”: a thought-provoking novel of a young woman whose life is forever changed when she is catapulted from her small hometown into the limelight, all while falling for her idol.
“Anna Frazier is about to go from her quiet midwestern home life to a worldwide stage, thanks to the unexpected arrival of Chris Newman – latest teen heartthrob and youngest brother of her singing idols, the New Men,” writes Jonason.
“Through Chris, Anna is introduced to fame, fortune, and love. But can love survive under the spotlight? Does music heal all wounds, even the deepest ones?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan Jonason’s engaging tale was inspired during long cold winter nights in northern Minnesota where the author and a school friend would come up with dramatic stories starring themselves in the arms of whoever the 1970s teen idol of the day happened to be. Packed with laughter, fame, death, deceit, self-healing, and love, “I Knew Men” is an unforgettable, character-driven experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “I Knew Men” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
