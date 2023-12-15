Author Susan Jonason’s New Book, "I Knew Men," is a Riveting Story of a Small-Town Girl Who is Thrust Into a World of Fame, Love, Deceit, and Heartbreak

Recent release “I Knew Men” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Jonason is a compelling story of a young woman who is dragged into the world of music and fame after growing close with musical heartthrob Chris Newman. But her new life soon turns twisted, and she discovers that sometimes love can’t overcome certain scars.