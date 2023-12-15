Author J.J. Taylor’s New Book, “The Intentional Drive,” is a Heartfelt Guide to Taking Control of One's Life in Order to Achieve Any Dream or Goal One Has in Their Life
Recent release “The Intentional Drive” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.J. Taylor is a compelling read that takes a unique approach in aiding readers take mastery of their lives by guiding them towards whatever dreams they might have, all through utilizing a system designed by the author over years of trial and error that helped her change her life around for the better.
New York, NY, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.J. Taylor, who was raised in the Wasatch Mountains and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in pursuit of her dream of helping others through her writings, has completed her new book, “The Intentional Drive”: a thought-provoking guide inspired by the author’s own experiences to help readers fully realize and chase after their dreams no matter where they are in life.
“Many years ago, I found myself thinking about how my life was not as I had planned it to be, and I realized that I had to find a way to change it,” writes Taylor. “Upon my journey, books were one of my main sources of comfort education; however, there were so many books that focused on thought process, clarity, controlling emotions, and so much more, but many of those books did not go into much detail on how to change perception. As it was, I had the idea to create and test this system with the help of family and friends.
“In this book, you will find this system and, in the process, hopefully discover a larger and more beautiful world on your journey as well as discover things about yourself that you never knew existed. While doing so, you will find that your dreams are worth going for no matter the cost, everyone has weaknesses that can be turned into strengths, failures lead to success, taking your mind to a whole new level creates endless expanding potential, and positive action breeds endless life possibilities.
“Please keep in mind that anything worthwhile is not going to happen overnight. Challenges, complications, and obstacles will occur, and going for your dreams will never be an easy path.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.J. Taylor’s enlightening guide is sure to help assist readers in their journey to attain whatever dream they’ve chosen to pursue. Easy to digest and expertly laid out, Taylor's path to success and happiness found within “The Intentional Drive” is sure to change the lives of readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Intentional Drive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
