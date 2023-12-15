Author J.J. Taylor’s New Book, “The Intentional Drive,” is a Heartfelt Guide to Taking Control of One's Life in Order to Achieve Any Dream or Goal One Has in Their Life

Recent release “The Intentional Drive” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.J. Taylor is a compelling read that takes a unique approach in aiding readers take mastery of their lives by guiding them towards whatever dreams they might have, all through utilizing a system designed by the author over years of trial and error that helped her change her life around for the better.