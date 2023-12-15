Torrin Richelle’s New Book, “Behind the Pole: The Truth about Exotic Dancing,” is a Powerful, First-Hand Look at the Untold Experiences of Being an Exotic Dancer
New York, NY, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Torrin Richelle, an army veteran who spent eleven years as an exotic dancer, has completed her most recent book, “Behind the Pole: The Truth about Exotic Dancing”: an insightful tell-all documenting the author’s experience as an exotic dancer, including the horrific treatment from customers she often faced as well as abysmal workplace environments, and harassment from those outside of work.
“Exotic dancing is a popular industry and can be an easy way to earn quick cash,” writes Richelle. “My goal is to educate people on what it all entails by sharing my story.
“I talk about my first hand experience, customers, the condition of the clubs, how owners and most of the staff treat the dancers, and how dancers are treated outside of the club, if they are truthful about what they do for a living. My experience goes from how I started dancing to what made me hang up my stilettos for good.
“I also talk about my daughter’s experience as a dancer a few years after I quit, and you will see that things have not improved. I think it is time to expose this to the rest of the world so people will quit blaming the dancers for their choice of career and make them human again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Torrin Richelle’s book is inspired by the author’s passion of sharing her experiences in order to help others, as well as her desire to share the truth about being an exotic dancer that most people are unaware of. Through sharing her personal and intimate story, Richelle hopes to inspire women to stand up and use their voices to make a better environment for dancers, understand they are valued, and work end to end the cycle of abuse and harassment dancers are often forced to endure.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Behind the Pole: The Truth about Exotic Dancing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
