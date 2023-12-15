Susan Popovic’s Newly Released “How to Live a More Blessed Life According to the Greatest Sermon Ever Told” is a Study of Words by Jesus That Every Follower Must Know
“How to Live a More Blessed Life According to the Greatest Sermon Ever Told” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Popovic is a thoughtful discussion of faith in action in our everyday life.
Aurora, IL, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “How to Live a More Blessed Life According to the Greatest Sermon Ever Told”: is an articulate study of the Sermon on the Mount. “How to Live a More Blessed Life According to the Greatest Sermon Ever Told” is the creation of published author, Susan Popovic, who has a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Benedictine University and a Master of Arts in religious education from Loyola University. She also runs the operations and is vice president of a commercial cleaning company. She plays many life roles such as a wife to Deacon Milan, mother of grown sons, Milan and Jovan, a grandmother to Olivia and Mia.
Popovic shares, “One of the greatest speeches ever given to serve as a blueprint for the development of personal integrity, which is the starting point of creating an environment that provides equality and fair treatment of all.
“Christ’s indisputable classic sermon offers penetrating words and demands action from Christians and non-Christians alike to stamp out poverty and injustice. When the powerful chapters recorded in the Book of Matthew are truly comprehended, they will move the reader out of their comfort zone, and prompt them to start making changes in their life.
“Jesus Christ’s first public preaching in the synagogue declared that His arrival brought hope to all: 'The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, Because He has anointed Me To preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed' (Luke 4:18 NKJ).
“To become an agent of change, we must begin with ourselves. In order to allow God’s love to transform us, we must unlearn the negative traits that were absorbed over the years; just like the blind man who begged Jesus to see, we too need to recognize that our own vision may be impaired; the first step of recognizing is the hardest to do: we need to abandon the old biases and old way of doing things.
“A life that is not transformed does not possess the saltiness that would differentiate it from others, nor is it able to be a light in the darkness. The sermon should demand a change in our behavior and challenge our convictions as to what is happening in the world around us; recognizing that in order to inherit the eternal kingdom of heaven and enjoy a good life on earth, we must be concerned about providing a good life for others.
“What would the world look like if we really did follow Jesus’s teachings and combined our efforts and resources to bring hope and help to people in need. Jesus warns against those who are just listeners and who do not adhere to His teachings: 'Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it' (Matthew 7:13–14).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Popovic’s new book challenges readers to consider the lasting ramifications if societies as a whole began following the positive teachings of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “How to Live a More Blessed Life According to the Greatest Sermon Ever Told” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Live a More Blessed Life According to the Greatest Sermon Ever Told,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Popovic shares, “One of the greatest speeches ever given to serve as a blueprint for the development of personal integrity, which is the starting point of creating an environment that provides equality and fair treatment of all.
“Christ’s indisputable classic sermon offers penetrating words and demands action from Christians and non-Christians alike to stamp out poverty and injustice. When the powerful chapters recorded in the Book of Matthew are truly comprehended, they will move the reader out of their comfort zone, and prompt them to start making changes in their life.
“Jesus Christ’s first public preaching in the synagogue declared that His arrival brought hope to all: 'The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, Because He has anointed Me To preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed' (Luke 4:18 NKJ).
“To become an agent of change, we must begin with ourselves. In order to allow God’s love to transform us, we must unlearn the negative traits that were absorbed over the years; just like the blind man who begged Jesus to see, we too need to recognize that our own vision may be impaired; the first step of recognizing is the hardest to do: we need to abandon the old biases and old way of doing things.
“A life that is not transformed does not possess the saltiness that would differentiate it from others, nor is it able to be a light in the darkness. The sermon should demand a change in our behavior and challenge our convictions as to what is happening in the world around us; recognizing that in order to inherit the eternal kingdom of heaven and enjoy a good life on earth, we must be concerned about providing a good life for others.
“What would the world look like if we really did follow Jesus’s teachings and combined our efforts and resources to bring hope and help to people in need. Jesus warns against those who are just listeners and who do not adhere to His teachings: 'Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it' (Matthew 7:13–14).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Popovic’s new book challenges readers to consider the lasting ramifications if societies as a whole began following the positive teachings of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “How to Live a More Blessed Life According to the Greatest Sermon Ever Told” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Live a More Blessed Life According to the Greatest Sermon Ever Told,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories