Michelle Howlett’s Newly Released “The Bible Is Applicable: A Bible Study for Grandchildren” is a Helpful Resource for Upcoming Generations
“The Bible Is Applicable: A Bible Study for Grandchildren” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Howlett shares a thoughtful discussion of key components of the Christian faith that will aid young minds in building a lasting connection with their faith.
Geneseo, IL, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Bible Is Applicable: A Bible Study for Grandchildren”: an informative opportunity for spiritual encouragement. “The Bible Is Applicable: A Bible Study for Grandchildren” is the creation of published author, Michelle Howlett, a dedicated wife, mother of five, and grandmother to twelve and counting who currently maintains licensure as a licensed clinical professional counselor in Illinois and a licensed mental health counselor in Iowa. She has over twenty-five years of work within the mental health field. She has facilitated several Bible studies among friends and in the church, and mentoring her family and grandchildren in Christ has been of importance to her.
Howlett shares, “'The Bible Is Applicable!' is a Bible study designed to help grandchildren, those young in Christ, or anyone become more comfortable and less intimidated in using it and understand that it is the life instruction manual given to us by God. Everything we need to know for successful living, relationships, and family is in it. Where the Old Testament gives our history and prophecies to be fulfilled hundreds of years later and demonstrates the importance of obeying God and His continued faithfulness, the New Testament conveys the life and times of Jesus and His instruction for living today. What is so wonderful is that the God of the Old Testament is the same God we have today. It is hoped that by taking this journey, one will gain some familiarity with the Bible, increase knowledge about the characteristics of our God, and develop a passion for Him and His Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Howlett’s new book will bring parents, guardians, and other spiritual leaders a helpful opportunity for providing easy to follow religious education.
Consumers can purchase “The Bible Is Applicable: A Bible Study for Grandchildren” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Bible Is Applicable: A Bible Study for Grandchildren,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
