Kathy Canose’s Newly Released "Little Seed" is a Heartwarming Narrative with Layers of Important Life Lessons
“Little Seed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Canose is a helpful resource for nurturing key tenets of the Christian faith through a charming juvenile fiction.
Mount Pleasant, PA, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Little Seed” is a simple and impactful message for upcoming generations of believers created by published author, Kathy Canose.
Canose shares, “Little Seed was the story God gave me as I studied the 'Parable of the Sower' from the book of Matthew. As the words from the story unfolded on paper, it conveyed the responsibilities we have to grow where we are planted and to encourage others in their own growth journey.
“Little Seed’s story also reflects my childhood memories of time in our family garden and on my grandparents’ small farm. Our family spent many hours together planting seeds, pulling weeds, picking up rocks, watering, and harvesting. We also enjoyed the many tasty rewards of those labors together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Canose’s new book encourages discussion of vital values and virtues so strong values can take root.
Consumers can purchase “Little Seed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Seed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
