Tyra Hightower’s Newly Released "Tara’s Journey Overseas" is a Charming Account of a Young Family’s Adventure Across the Globe
“Tara’s Journey Overseas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tyra Hightower is a helpful narrative for parents and young readers to share as it touches on the excitement and anxieties of traveling away from home for the first time.
Port Wentworth, GA, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tara’s Journey Overseas”: a delightful journey with unexpected fun. “Tara’s Journey Overseas” is the creation of published author, Tyra Hightower, a native of Savannah, Georgia who taught overseas in Fujairah, UAE.
Hightower shares, “Tara is the happiest little first-grade student. With a big smile on her face at all times, it seems like nothing can make her sad. Well…almost nothing. One day, when her mother informs her they will be moving to the UAE, Tara is faced with the toughest challenge of her life. The little girl doesn’t want to leave her friends and family behind, but it seems like the move is imminent.
“Luckily, Mommy Phillis is on the case, and she makes sure Tara has a smooth transition. After weeks of celebrations, fun with all their loved ones, and a long plane ride, Tara and her mom finally arrived in Dubai. And after Tara sees her new home, school, and friends, it might not be so bad after all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyra Hightower’s new book brings a message of encouragement to young readers who might hold some reservations and frustrations about moving away from family.
Consumers can purchase “Tara’s Journey Overseas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tara’s Journey Overseas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
