Microvascular Therapeutics Selected as a Participant in the 2023 H7 BioCapital Accelerator Program
Tucson, AZ, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biopharma pioneering the potential of ultrasound in diagnostics and theranostics, has been selected to join the prestigious H7 Healthcare Accelerator 2023 Cohort, powered by H7 BioCapital. The program is renowned for providing a dynamic platform and comprehensive commercialization services to support the growth of innovative startups in the healthcare sector.
Out of over 200 applications from around the globe, MVT stood out as one of the 26 startups invited for interviews. Following a rigorous selection process, Microvascular Therapeutics secured its place among the final four companies chosen for the 2023 cohort. This accomplishment is a testament to the company's commitment to advancing healthcare solutions and the potential impact of its groundbreaking work.
The 12-week accelerator program offers MVT a unique opportunity to collaborate with a team of world-leading mentors, including knowledgeable investors, executive advisors, scientists, clinicians, and corporate partners. The program has provided Microvascular Therapeutics with invaluable resources, guidance, and networking opportunities to accelerate the development and commercialization of their innovative healthcare solution.
"We are honored and excited to be part of the 2023 H7 BioCapital Accelerator program," said Dr. Emmanuelle Meuillet, CSO/COO at MVT. "This opportunity has significantly contributed to the growth of our company and the advancement of our mission to revolutionize healthcare with micro and nanobubble technology. We are thankful for the mentorship, collaboration, and support that the H7 Accelerator program provides."
The culminating point of the program is the pitching event also known as DEMO DAY, which took place in Palo Alto on December 7, giving the opportunity to the four selected companies of the H7 BioCApital program to meet with 60 to 80 investors from the Bay Area and surroundings.
“This is the beginning of a long term relationship with H7 BioCapital” says Ella Li, PhD, the Founder and CEO of the program, intended to foster relationships with advisors, investors and more.
MVT is poised to make a significant impact in the healthcare industry, and the H7 Healthcare Accelerator program will play a pivotal role in catalyzing its success.
For more information about Microvascular Therapeutics and its participation in the 2023 H7 Healthcare Accelerator program powered by H7 BioCapital, please contact:
Company contact:
Microvascular Therapeutics
Dr Evan C Unger, Chairman BOD
Emmanuelle Meuillet, COO/CSO
Investor Contact:
Bryan Unger
T: 520.907.3537
E: b.unger@mvtpharma.com
About Microvascular Therapeutics Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT)
Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona and is a leader in microbubble and nanobubble technology. MVT's mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound and advance the field of ultrasound for diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including vascular diseases. MVT has developed a new, patented microbubble that serves as a platform for development of agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy.
About H7 BioCapital
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, H7 BioCapital is a global venture platform that supports the transformational growth of healthcare companies through its influential venture capital financing, global accelerator program, venture club, VC class, webinars, conferences and other strategic events, and connects them with investors, scientists, physicians, corporate partners and other industrial professionals to jointly build a resource-rich healthcare innovation ecosystem. (www.h7biocapital.com)
Forward-looking statement Press Release Distribution Terms of Use or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
