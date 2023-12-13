Breakthrough Study by Microvascular Therapeutics Reveals Fibrin-Targeted Phase Shift Microbubbles as Promising Solution for Microvascular Obstruction
Tucson, AZ, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics, a trailblazing healthcare research and development company, announces a groundbreaking study on the treatment of Microvascular Obstruction (MVO) through sonoreperfusion. The study, led by Dr. John J. Pacella and his team at the Center for Ultrasound Molecular Imaging and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh, in collaboration with Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), Inc., demonstrates the therapeutic efficacy of Fibrin-Targeted Phase Shift Microbubbles (FTPSMBs) in achieving successful reperfusion of MVO.
Background: Microvascular Obstruction (MVO) following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a common problem associated with adverse clinical outcomes. The novel treatment approach, termed sonoreperfusion (SRP), utilizes ultrasound-targeted microbubble cavitation (UTMC) to dissolve obstructive microthrombi in the microvasculature.
Study Highlights: In this groundbreaking study, the research team aimed to determine the therapeutic efficacy of FTPSMBs in achieving successful reperfusion of MVO. Unlike standard-sized lipid microbubbles, FTPSMBs are smaller in size and specifically designed for enhanced thrombus dissolution.
Key Findings:
- In vitro binding affinity assays demonstrated increased fibrin binding peptide (FBP) affinity for the fibrin clots compared with control peptide.
- In an in vitro model of MVO, FTPSMBs exhibited higher binding affinity with microthrombi compared to other formulations.
- In a hindlimb rat model, UTMC with FTPSMBs yielded the greatest recovery of blood volume and flow rate following MVO compared to all other treatment groups.
Implications and Future Directions: The study's findings suggest that SRP with FTPSMBs achieves more rapid and complete reperfusion of MVO compared to other formulations. Ongoing studies will further explore the underlying physical and molecular mechanisms.
Dr. John J. Pacella, MD, MS, Corresponding Author, University of Pittsburgh, says: "We are excited about the promising results of our study, which highlight the potential of Fibrin-Targeted Phase Shift Microbubbles in revolutionizing the treatment of Microvascular Obstruction. This breakthrough opens new avenues for more effective and targeted therapeutic interventions."
About Microvascular Therapeutics:
Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona and is a leader in microbubble technology. MVT's mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound and advance the field of ultrasound for diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including vascular diseases. MVT has developed a new, patented microbubble that serves as a platform for development of agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy.
For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
Company contact:
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc
Dr Evan C Unger, Chairman BOD (e.unger@mvtpharma.com)
Emmanuelle J Meuillet, COO/CSO e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com
Investor Contact:
Bryan Unger
T: 520.907.3537
E: b.unger@mvtpharma.com
Forward-looking statement Press Release Distribution Terms of Use or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
