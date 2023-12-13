Swedish Medical Center Recognized for Advanced Pediatric Readiness in Emergency Care
Englewood, CO, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center is proud to announce it is the first hospital in all of Colorado to be verified as Pediatric Advanced by the Colorado Pediatric Preparedness for the Emergency Room (COPPER) program. This recognition underscores Swedish’s commitment to providing exceptional emergency care for all patients.
COPPER is a voluntary pediatric readiness program for Colorado emergency departments. It was developed by EMS for Children Colorado in collaboration with Swedish Medical Center’s sister hospital, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, the Colorado Hospital Association and other leading health organizations. The aim of COPPER is to enhance pediatric readiness in all emergency departments statewide by offering essential resources, support and staff training.
To be verified as Pediatric Advanced, Swedish underwent a rigorous review of its emergency department’s policies, procedures and resources, and met or exceeded all requirements, including:
1. Establishing a Physician and Nurse Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator.
2. Supporting the care of a pediatric patient across the continuum from the emergency department with the ability to place admission to the NICU.
3. Resources to support the care of children including child-life, pediatric emergency medicine consultation, child maltreatment, and behavioral health consultation.
4. Family-centered policies including the presence of families during resuscitations.
5. Guidelines for the safe transfer of care to other facilities.
6. Creation of pediatric-continued competency of nurses throughout the hospital and a system of pediatric educators and champions that are recognized for their efforts.
7. Pediatric considerations in multiple areas including:
a. Use of SafeDose for medication safety.
b. Use of pediatric dosing in radiology protocols.
c. Locking all scales to weight in kilograms only.
d. Signage arm bands corresponding to Broselow length-based tape color designations.
e. Physician group driven processes to adhere to national guidelines on imaging with CT to reduce unnecessary radiation exposures.
“At Swedish, we’re devoted to ensuring all patients, especially our youngest patients, are provided with the very best care and outcomes,” said Jaya Kumar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “To be verified as Pediatric Advanced is an affirmation of our commitment to the care and improvement of human life. I’m proud to say families know that when they choose Swedish, their loved ones are treated and cared for by some of the Rocky Mountain Region’s most experienced and compassionate professionals.”
To learn more about COPPER, visit the Emergency Medical Services for Children website at emsccolorado.com.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been verified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been verified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
