New Book Celebrates Life on the Oregon Coast
Newport, OR, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sterncastle Publishing is proud to announce the launch of Whispers Amongst the Trees: An Introspective Look at Life on the Oregon Coast. An anthology of short stories and poems, Whispers Amongst the Trees is the first release by the Sterncastle Writer’s Collective, a Newport-based organization running the gamut from hobbyist writers to seasoned published authors.
The Oregon Coast has long been a mecca for artistic talent. Performers, visual artists, and literary masters have both risen to prominence from these shores or capped off celebrated careers in seaside haunts from Astoria to Brookings.
While the majority of the works produced on the Oregon Coast celebrate our serene nature either in form or substance, few have ever celebrated the indomitable spirit of the people who call the Oregon Coast home. Until now.
Readers will revel in this collection whose stories capture a range of emotions in tales laced with humor, horror, hope, humility, and honesty. The tales themselves take readers on a literary journey from the coastal headlands to remote hiking trails, out to sea and back, capturing the essence of life on the Oregon Coast like never before.
Kirkus Reviews writes, “This anthology from the Sterncastle Writer’s Collective assembles quiet tales set along the Oregon Coast’s sandy shores…The heartfelt stories…showcase the stunning sights and sounds of the Oregon coast. This sublime collection beautifully depicts a beloved and indelible seaside culture.”
Sterncastle Writer’s Collective will be celebrating the launch of Whispers Amongst the Trees with a launch party and author signing event on 12/16 from 11-2 at Sterncastle Publishing headquarters, 1682 N. Coast Highway in Newport. The event is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. Whispers Amongst the Trees is also available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and Apple Books as of 12/12.
