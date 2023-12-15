Author K.C. Chadwick’s New Book, "Three Christmas Miracles," Consists of Three Faith-Based Stories That Center Around the Biblical Account of Christ’s Birth
The recent release of “Three Christmas Miracles,” from Covenant Books, is a book of three stories that illustrate central characters from the Biblical nativity who make sacrifices and difficult choices before accepting their roles in the divine plan.
West Jordan, UT, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K.C. Chadwick, a writer for over thirty years, has completed a new book, “Three Christmas Miracles.” It’s a collection of three stories based on Biblical events surrounding the birth of Christ. The stories follow the perspective of a central character: Mary, a shepherd and one of the three Magi. Each story illustrates the courage, faith, and persistence each character experiences to establish the real reason for the Christmas season.
Author K. C. Chadwick has worked as a professional technical writer for most of his career in the health supplement industry. In his free time, he enjoys writing fiction: short stories and novels of mystery and science fiction. This book includes three fictional stories that center around individuals referenced in the nativity events of the Bible. Each story shows how these individuals exercise faith and overcome obstacles to accept their roles in establishing the divine purpose that we celebrate each Christmas season.
The first story, “A Dove in Darkness,” shows how Mary reacts to her divine calling, but doubts her ability to raise Jesus. She worries how Joseph will react when he discovers her condition and if he will understand his responsibility to join her in raising the Christ-child. The second story, “Honey from the Rock,” illustrates why a shepherd feels betrayed for fathering a daughter with a deformed leg. When he witnesses the angelic announcement foretelling Christ’s birth, he hurries home to take his daughter to the holy child hoping she might be healed. The last story, “Star of Destiny,” talks about one of the wise men, Melchior, who is determined to find and worship the holy child. His health is fragile, the weather is harsh and many of his initial companions leave the caravan to return home. When Melchior does find the Christ-child, he doubts this young boy could be the holy King foretold by scripture. But his doubts vanish when he encounters the divine powers this child possesses that change Melchior’s life.
The “Three Christmas Miracles,” published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, in South Carolina, is a heartwarming book that perfectly illustrates the reason we celebrate Christmas. Through the three stories, Mr. Chadwick hopes to increase the reader’s faith and help them understand the dreams and sacrifices each person played in the divine plan.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K.C. Chadwick’s new book is the perfect heartwarming series for readers of all ages and backgrounds to help recenter the Christmas season around its true meaning of celebrating the birth of the Lord and Savior. Through his stories, Chadwick hopes to increase the reader’s faith and help them understand the personal sacrifices each person had to pay in order to play their part in the divine plan.
Readers can purchase “Three Christmas Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author K. C. Chadwick has worked as a professional technical writer for most of his career in the health supplement industry. In his free time, he enjoys writing fiction: short stories and novels of mystery and science fiction. This book includes three fictional stories that center around individuals referenced in the nativity events of the Bible. Each story shows how these individuals exercise faith and overcome obstacles to accept their roles in establishing the divine purpose that we celebrate each Christmas season.
The first story, “A Dove in Darkness,” shows how Mary reacts to her divine calling, but doubts her ability to raise Jesus. She worries how Joseph will react when he discovers her condition and if he will understand his responsibility to join her in raising the Christ-child. The second story, “Honey from the Rock,” illustrates why a shepherd feels betrayed for fathering a daughter with a deformed leg. When he witnesses the angelic announcement foretelling Christ’s birth, he hurries home to take his daughter to the holy child hoping she might be healed. The last story, “Star of Destiny,” talks about one of the wise men, Melchior, who is determined to find and worship the holy child. His health is fragile, the weather is harsh and many of his initial companions leave the caravan to return home. When Melchior does find the Christ-child, he doubts this young boy could be the holy King foretold by scripture. But his doubts vanish when he encounters the divine powers this child possesses that change Melchior’s life.
The “Three Christmas Miracles,” published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, in South Carolina, is a heartwarming book that perfectly illustrates the reason we celebrate Christmas. Through the three stories, Mr. Chadwick hopes to increase the reader’s faith and help them understand the dreams and sacrifices each person played in the divine plan.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K.C. Chadwick’s new book is the perfect heartwarming series for readers of all ages and backgrounds to help recenter the Christmas season around its true meaning of celebrating the birth of the Lord and Savior. Through his stories, Chadwick hopes to increase the reader’s faith and help them understand the personal sacrifices each person had to pay in order to play their part in the divine plan.
Readers can purchase “Three Christmas Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories