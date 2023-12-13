Peel Wood Fired Pizza Announces Bulk Catering Menu for the Holiday Season
St. Louis, MO, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peel Wood Fired Pizza is announcing the launch of its Holiday Bulk Menu for 2023. Catering these classic appetizers, main dishes, salads, and more gives families one less thing to think about when entertaining this holiday season.
“Making delicious food that brings people together is at the heart of everything we do. We invite families to let us handle the cooking so they can focus on creating cherished memories together,” said Patrick Thirion, Co-owner and Chef at Peel Wood Fired Pizza.
Customers can choose from any of the following bulk items:
· Toasted Ravioli $15 (per dozen)
· Wood Fired Wings $24 (per dozen)
· Mac and Cheese $45 (6 pounds)
· Buffalo Mac and Cheese $55 (6 pounds)
· Lobster Mac and Cheese $120 (6 pounds)
· Sausage Lasagna $55 (serves 10-15)
· Garlic Cheese Ciabatta $20 (12 slices)
· House Salad $22 (serves 8-10)
· Caesar Salad $22 (serves 8-10)
· Italian Chopped Salad $26 (serves 8-10)
· Apple Gorgonzola Salad $26 (serves 8-10)
· Chocolate Chip Cookie $29 (3 dozen)
All salads are packaged in large clear plastic bowls with dressing on the side. Croutons and nuts are packed separately to stay crisp, and apples are kept whole to slice at home when ready to eat. Macaroni and lasagna can be served hot or cold to cook at home.
There is a 24-hour notice for pick up on holiday bulk items. To place an order, call their location in Edwardsville, IL at (618) 659-8561, O’Fallon, IL at (618-726-2244), or Clayton, MO at (314) 696-2515.
About Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Chefs Brandon Case and Patrick Thirion launched Peel Wood Fired Pizza in 2009. The centerpiece is its wood-burning oven which, at 800°F, gives pizza its signature charred bubbles of baked crust. Find specialty pizzas, wings, appetizers, entrees, and more on the curated menu, and pair food with a glass of wine, a cocktail, or Peel Brewing Co.’s beer on tap. Curbside pickup and delivery are at all three locations, and patio service is available in Edwardsville, IL. For more information, please visit https://www.peelpizza.com/.
Contact
Peel Wood Fired PizzaContact
Patrick Thirion
(314) 696-2515
https://www.peelpizza.com
